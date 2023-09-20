Cyclist plows into woman in Murray Hill, leaving her in critical condition: cops

Cops are looking for the cyclist they say struck a woman in Murray Hill last week.

Cops are looking for the cyclist they say struck a woman in Murray Hill last week, leaving her in critical condition.

At around 7:37 a.m. on Sept. 15, police responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian struck near the intersection of Second Avenue and East 38th Street. Officers arrived to find the victim — a 59-year-old woman — unconscious and unresponsive in the roadway. She was rushed by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in critical condition.

An investigation by the Police Department’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad found that the woman was crossing east to west in the crosswalk when she was struck by an unknown male cyclist traveling the wrong way in the bike lane. The suspect fled the scene, and was last spotted headed northbound on Second Avenue.

Authorities on Wednesday released security camera footage of the suspect — just one day after releasing surveillance images of another cyclist wanted for striking and killing a 69-year-old woman on the Lower East Side.

That cyclist allegedly struck and killed Priscilla Loke, a Lower East Side resident, at the intersection of Grand Street and Chrystie Street at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday Sept. 5, according to police.

