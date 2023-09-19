Authorities release footage of bicyclist wanted for fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of Lower East Side woman

Police are looking for this man who allegedly killed a 69-year-old woman when he plowed into her on a bicycle (NYPD)

Police have released photos and video footage of a hit-and-run bicyclist who cops say killed a 69-year-old woman on the Lower East Side earlier this month when he plowed into her with his bike.

The suspect allegedly struck and killed Priscilla Loke, a Lower East Side resident, at the intersection of Grand Street and Chrystie Street at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday Sept. 5, according to police.

Loke, according to investigators, was standing in the crosswalk on the northeast corner of Grand Street and Chrystie Street when she was struck by the cyclist who was travelling northbound on Chrystie Street.

Loke was thrown into the air by the impact of the crash and hit the ground, resulting in severe head injuries. She was transported by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue where she died two days later.

The bicyclist fled the scene.

Police released images of the suspect Monday, although it isn’t clear where the photos were taken.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.