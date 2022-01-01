FIRST BABY OF 2022: Brooklyn couple welcomes first newborn of new year

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

New York City’s first baby of 2022 is a Brooklynite!

Leyla Gessel Tzunun Garcia came into the world at exactly 12 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Coney Island Hospital. According to New York City Health + Hospitals, it’s the third straight year that the medical center had the privilege of welcoming the first baby born in a calendar year.

Little Leyla is the daughter of proud parents Irma Garcia and German Tzunun of Gravesend, Brooklyn. She weighs 7 pounds, 6.3 ounces and measures 19.5 inches in length.

It’s the latest triumph for the borough of Brooklyn, which on New Year’s Day saw its former borough president, Eric Adams, become the 110th mayor of New York City. In fact, all three top citywide officials — including Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and City Comptroller Brad Lander — are Brooklynites.