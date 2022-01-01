Quantcast
Brooklyn

FIRST BABY OF 2022: Brooklyn couple welcomes first newborn of new year

Meet Leyla Gessel Tzunun Garcia, the first baby born in New York City in 2022.
Photo via Twitter/@NYCHealthSystem

New York City’s first baby of 2022 is a Brooklynite!

Leyla Gessel Tzunun Garcia came into the world at exactly 12 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Coney Island Hospital. According to New York City Health + Hospitals, it’s the third straight year that the medical center had the privilege of welcoming the first baby born in a calendar year.

Little Leyla is the daughter of proud parents Irma Garcia and German Tzunun of Gravesend, Brooklyn. She weighs 7 pounds, 6.3 ounces and measures 19.5 inches in length.

It’s the latest triumph for the borough of Brooklyn, which on New Year’s Day saw its former borough president, Eric Adams, become the 110th mayor of New York City. In fact, all three top citywide officials — including Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and City Comptroller Brad Lander — are Brooklynites.

Irma Garcia and German Tzunun of Gravesend, Brooklyn with their daughter Leyla.Photo via Twitter/@NYCHealthSystem

