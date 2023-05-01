Quantcast
Brooklyn

Man fighting for his life in early morning East New York shooting: cops

Photo May 01 2023, 8 43 43 AM
A man was shot in the morning on May 1.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and left fighting for his life in East New York on Monday, police said.

Although details are continuing to emerge, according to NYPD sources, a 36-year-old was shot outside of White Castle at approximately 8:15 a.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue and Stanley Avenue. The victim was reportedly struck in the abdomen by one bullet, forcing first responders to initiate CPR on scene. The man was rushed to Brookdale Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Cops could be observed at the scene combing over at least five shell casings. Sources familiar with the investigation state that the victim attempted to drive to safety in a white Ford, but only got as far as a supermarket at the end of the block he when lost consciousness. Police have not released a description of the shooter.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

