Man in Brooklyn shot in car while stopped at red light: cops

Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a 21-year-old man as he waited at a red light early Thursday morning.

Police said the assault happened at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4 at the corner of Lewis and Myrtle Avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives determined that an unknown shooter attacked the victim while he sat in a vehicle stopped at the intersection.

Officers from the 79th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the incident, found the victim with a gunshot wound to his back.

EMS rushed him to Kings County Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

As of Thursday morning, police sources did not provide any information regarding a possible motive for the shooting, or a suspect’s description.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.