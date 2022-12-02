The Jummy’s Picks by Black-Owned Brooklyn Holiday Pop-Up is transforming a 30,000+ square-foot Atlantic Center storefront to host a holiday pop-up featuring 50 local Black-owned brands.

The Holiday Pop-Up takes place from Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 17-18 at the space (previously occupied by Spirit Halloween, across from Barclays) into a boutique experience.

The event will feature a unique selection of businesses, live DJ sets from Donwill, DJ Tara, Run P. and DJ Blue Monday, and family-friendly appearances by “Papa and Mama Soul Santa,” as well as lounge areas for dining and unwinding.

The holiday pop-up is the latest initiative by Black-Owned Brooklyn under their “Jummy’s Picks” brand, coming on the heels of their coveted annual gift guide, a curated collection of NYC-based businesses for immersive large-scale events — taking Black-Owned Brooklyn from the digital page to bespoke shopping experiences. (Previous Jummy’s Picks installations have included a three-week pop-up at the Nordstrom NYC Flagship and a two-day Juneteenth Food Festival at Weeksville Heritage Center.)

The Jummy’s Picks by Black-Owned Brooklyn Holiday Pop-Up vendors that feature apparel and accessories include Askan, Black On Black, Byas & Leon, Cee Cee’s Closet, From the Arxhive, Hoop88Dreams, The Humped Zebra, IndigoStyle Vintage, Jam + Rico, Nappy Head Club, The Printing Block and Sarep + Rose

Home and design vendors include Adanne, Cadash & Co., Create the Culture, FOLKUS, Hey Girl Hey, Legacy, Love Notes Fragrances, Moods by Yemmie, Palette Pots, Teranga Flower Farm and University of Dope.

Vendors that specialize in wellness and beauty include Avalah, Breukelen Polished, Dware, Happy Buds, In Good Conscience, Neon Warwick, Papa Rozier Farms and UNI. Rituals.

There are vendors for people of all ages, and those that feature kids’ clothes include Brooklyn Lighthouse, Deseta Design, PuzzlePeace, Royal Babies and Tots and Wordy Toys.

Visitors can also dine at one of the various food vendors, including 2 Girls & a Cookshop, Askanya Chocolates, Branch Patty, Breukelen Rub, Brooklyn Tea, Coquito Rico Beverage, Flatbush Granola Company, Greedi Vegan, Hibiscus Brew, Lakou Cafe, Milk & Pull, Patsy’s Rum Cake, The Salty Heifer and Sofia & Grace Cookie Co.

For more information or to RSVP, visit mixily.com.