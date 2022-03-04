Pair cuffed after Brooklyn police-involved shooting stemming from stolen car investigation

Two people are in custody, and a third remains at large, after an incident in Brooklyn on Thursday night that ended with a police-involved shooting.

Police said the officers opened fire after individuals in a vehicle came close to running them down as they investigated a reported stolen car in Flatlands.

According to police, at 8:46 p.m. on March 3, officers from the 63rd Precinct saw a car parked at Avenue J and East 39th Avenue. The car didn’t have a state registration and upon further investigation, officers learned that the car had been reported stolen.

A 20-year-old man approached the officers, and while the police tried to conduct a car stop with the man and the vehicle, another car tried to recklessly drive around the officers, coming in close contact. One of the officers then fired a round, hitting the second vehicle, which took off and crashed into a parked car near the incident location.

Two men got out of the car and fled the scene on foot. The car’s passenger, a 23-year-old man, was taken into police custody nearby while the driver remains at large. The 20-year-old man at the scene with the stolen vehicle was also taken into custody, as were both vehicles involved.

There are no reported injuries, though the officers were taken to Kings County Hospital for tinnitus. The investigation is ongoing.