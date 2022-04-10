Cop shoot at catalytic converter thief on Belt Parkway in Brooklyn; investigation closes lanes

A cop fired shots at a person they say stole catalytic converters in southern Brooklyn and fled on the Belt Parkway Sunday morning, April 10, according to a law enforcement source.

The thief nabbed the car pieces on Knapp Street and drove onto the southern Brooklyn highway.

Police spotted the person and they tried to stop the suspect, when one of the officers fired at the alleged thief’s car, but no one was struck by the bullets, according to the source.

The source didn’t say why the cop shot at the suspect.

The person fled the scene, but cops recovered the suspect’s white Porsche was found further down the road.

There were three shell casings on the highway, where cops were setting up markers and gathering evidence Sunday morning.

The NYPD press office declined to confirm details of the incident, saying they were still gathering information.

There were no reports of injuries, according to NYPD rep.

Police shut down the westbound lanes of the Belt Parkway at Cropsey Avenue for an investigation into the incident, sending out an advisory on Twitter at 7:36 a.m., recommending drivers look for alternative routes and to expect delays.