12-year-old boy shot in the chest on Brooklyn street: NYPD | amNewYork

Cops in Brooklyn are looking for the individual who shot a 12-year-old boy in the chest on Saturday night.

Police sources said it’s not clear whether the victim was the intended target or a bystander. He’s currently hospitalized, but is expected to make a recovery.

Officers from the 81st Precinct responded to a 911 call about the shooting at 9:50 p.m. on April 10 in front of an apartment building on Malcolm X Boulevard between Monroe and Madison Streets in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Upon arriving at the scene, sources said, the officers found the wounded victim at the nearby Hello Liquor Store, where he had apparently run to for help after being shot.

According to WABC-TV, there had been an altercation between two groups of individuals moments before the youngster was shot.

Responding EMS units rushed the victim to a nearby hospital.

Through the night, detectives and crime scene investigators combed the area for evidence in connection to the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made, and police did not have a description of the shooter.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting that could prove helpful is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.