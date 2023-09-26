Truck driver who allegedly mowed down Brooklyn senior cuffed as family pledges lawsuit

Twenty-eight-year-old Luis Sanchez Gutierrez was arrested on Sept. 26 for allegedly mowing down an 86-year-old while driving a dump truck.

A 28-year-old hit-and-run driver who allegedly struck and killed an 86-year-old woman with a dump trump in Brooklyn last month was cuffed by cops Tuesday.

Luis Sanchez Gutierrez, who was driving a dump truck, allegedly plowed into Augustine Muniz while she was crossing Kingsland Avenue in Williamsburg on Aug. 21. Gutierrez, who fled the scene, allegedly killed her when he blew through a red light.

Roger Muniz, the victim’s son, pledged to sue Gutierrez and the company he hauled for, J Brothers Trucking.

The family has footage of the incident, according to Brett Nomberg, who is the attorney for the Muniz family.

“Video from the dashcam of the driver who’s behind the vehicle captured the entire thing,” Nomberg said. “You can see other vehicles crossing left and right, so you can see that the light is clearly red, and he was stopped already at the light so why he decided to just go through… there is no explanation.”

Muniz was a mother, grandmother, and even a great grandmother who, according to her family, worked five days a week for the city helping to feed children. She, unfortunately, never got to meet her great grandson, according to her family.

Gutierrez was in cuffs Tuesday morning at the 84th Precinct. He has been charged with Manslaughter, Criminally Negligent Homicide, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Reckless Driving, Fail to Yield to Pedestrians, and a slew of other charges.

He refused to answer questions.

Roger Muniz said he was pleased Gutierrez had finally been charged after being on the lam for more than a month.

“It’s been 35 days. I’ve been waiting for this and I’m happy that he’s finally in custody. But there’s still a long road ahead of us for justice to be served,” Muniz said. “She still had a lot of life left in her.”