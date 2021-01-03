Detectives look for driver in deadly Bronx hit-and-run | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who fatally struck a man at a Bronx intersection and fled on Saturday night.

Law enforcement sources said the apparent hit-and-run happened at 10:51 p.m. on Jan. 2 at the corner of East 140th Street and Bruckner Boulevard in Port Morris.

Officers from the 40th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call, found the unidentified victim unconscious and unresponsive on the westbound lanes of Bruckner Boulevard, with trauma to his head and body.

Responding EMS units pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

So far, police have yet to ascertain a description of the driver, and the make and model of their vehicle, involved in the hit-and-run.

The case has been presented to the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad for further examination.