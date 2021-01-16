Man suffers fatal leg injuries after hit-and-run on Bronx street: NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A man in his 60s died after being struck by a vehicle in an hit-and-run on a Bronx street early on Saturday morning, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 16 along Baychester Avenue near East 233rd Street in Edenwald.

According to police sources, officers from the 47th Precinct found the unidentified victim on the roadway with severe leg injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

The driver and vehicle that struck the man had fled the scene moments before police arrived. No descriptions were provided.

Responding EMS units rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

The case is being investigated by the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad.