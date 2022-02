Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The FDNY took on a two-alarm blaze that broke out in a Brooklyn home on Friday morning.

At 10:51 a.m. on Feb. 11, FDNY personnel responded to a 911 call regarding a fire at 1560 East 7th Street. A fire had broken out in a two-story private home at the location.

The fire reportedly spread and took out two two-car garages in addition to the house. The fire was brought under control by 11:36 a.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.