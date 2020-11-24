Two-alarm fire leaves three families homeless in Brooklyn | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A two-alarm fire injured several people and left three families homeless this morning, and in Brooklyn this morning, fire officials said.

None of the injuries was considered serious, and most were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The fire broke out shortly after 7 a.m. in the walls of 1059 Greene Avenue in Bushwick. The fire spread from the first floor and into the walls, forcing officials to declare a second alarm to stop the fire from spreading to the roof.

During the fire, a hose connection blew out, halting water to firefighters inside and spraying other rescuers.

The fire was under control in just under an hour, but by then, most of the home had been badly damaged by the fire.

“I noticed heavy black smoke coming from the first floor rear. Firefighters arrived and started breaking windows. I was scared I thought it was going to spread to my house.” said next door neighbor Priscilla Hernandez.

“I’ve never seen anything like this on this block, firefighters put the fire out quickly. It was interesting to see them work so quickly.” said neighbor Corrine Stevens.

The fire was under control just after 8 p.m. The cause of the fire is still unclear and fire marshals are investigating.