Two-alarm Christmas Eve blaze rips through Brooklyn home | amNewYork

Two-alarm Christmas Eve blaze rips through Brooklyn home

Firefighters work a two alarm fire at 1037 65 St. in Borough Park on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2020.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

BY LLOYD MITCHELL

Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire that gutted a home in Brooklyn on Christmas Eve night.

The inferno broke out at about 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 24 inside the two-story dwelling at 1037 65th St., between 10th and 11th Avenues, in Borough Park.

The first firefighters on the scene were confronted with heavy fire and smoke from out of the rear of the building. More than 100 firefighters, in all, took part in the battle to bring the blaze under control by 9:40 p.m.

No serious injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is being investigated by FDNY Marshals.

Firefighters from Ladder Company 109 ascend a ladder to the top floor of the home.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

