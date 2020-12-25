Two-alarm Christmas Eve blaze rips through Brooklyn home | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY LLOYD MITCHELL

Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire that gutted a home in Brooklyn on Christmas Eve night.

The inferno broke out at about 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 24 inside the two-story dwelling at 1037 65th St., between 10th and 11th Avenues, in Borough Park.

The first firefighters on the scene were confronted with heavy fire and smoke from out of the rear of the building. More than 100 firefighters, in all, took part in the battle to bring the blaze under control by 9:40 p.m.

No serious injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is being investigated by FDNY Marshals.