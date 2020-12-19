Vandals sought for tagging Jewish high school in Brooklyn with names and swastika | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Hate crimes detectives in Brooklyn are on the hunt for two vile vandals who smeared a Jewish high school with graffiti and a swastika earlier this week.

The hate-filled vandalism occurred at 2:18 p.m. on Dec. 18 at the Mesilas Bias Yaakov High School, located at 420 19th St. in South Slope. The school educates about 244 students from grades nine through 12.

Police reported that the pair spray-painted the words “Ace” and “Rico,” as well as a swastika, on the side of the high school, then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

School officials reported the incident to the 72nd Precinct. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is now investigating the matter.

On Saturday morning, the NYPD released video footage of the two taggers marking up the building before walking away.

Police described one of them as a man with a medium build and medium complexion, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers while carrying a backpack.

Cops described his partner as a man with a dark complexion, a full beard and a large build, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black balaclava face mask, a black shirt, a button-down jacket, blue jeans and brown sneakers while carrying a satchel.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.