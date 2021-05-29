Woman found dead with head wound in Brooklyn apartment building

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in Brooklyn have opened a homicide investigation into the death of a woman found with severe head trauma in an apartment building on Friday night.

Officers from the 90th Precinct found the victim unconscious and unresponsive in the doorway/lobby area, with a head wound, of 60 Porter Ave. in Williamsburg at about 8:05 p.m. on May 28.

Police were called to the location after receiving a 911 call from an individual who claimed that the victim had passed out in the lobby.

EMS units rushed the victim, believed to be in her 40s, to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Police have withheld her identity, pending family notification.

Her body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Though the NYPD classified the woman’s death as a homicide, they did not have a description of a suspect available, or a possible motive for the killing.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about the case can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.