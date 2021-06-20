Crunching the COVID-19 Numbers: NYC barely moves vaccination needle as virus cases continue to drop

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

More than 4 million New York City residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 16 neighborhoods didn’t register a single new case of the virus over the past week, according to the latest city Health Department data.

The 4,027,131 new Yorkers who are fully protected against COVID-19 still account for less than half the city’s population. The Health Department reports that 54% of all city residents have had at least one dose of the vaccine — either the first of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna serum, or the one-and-done Johnson & Johnson shot.

Manhattan continues to lead the five boroughs in vaccinations, with 60% of its population fully vaccinated, followed by Queens at 53%; Staten Island at 45%; Brooklyn at 42% and the Bronx at 39%.

In fact, Manhattan has nine of the 10 communities in the five boroughs with the highest fully vaccinated rates. The Financial District and Hell’s Kitchen/Midtown Manhattan had rates exceeding 90%, with 100% of its residents having received at least one dose.

The remaining neighborhoods in the top 10 have fully vaccinated rates above 76%. The only non-Manhattan community on that list is Flushing/Murray Hill/Queensboro Hill (11355), which registered a 77% fully vaccinated rate and 88% of the area getting at least one dose.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, the city continues to struggle to get the vaccine into the arms of people in 10 communities with the lowest fully vaccinated rates in the five boroughs. Seven of these neighborhoods are in Brooklyn, with rates hovering between 31 and 33%.

But Queens has the one community in New York City with a fully vaccinated rate below 30%: Edgemere/Far Rockaway (11691) clocked in with a 29% rate, with a little more than a third of its population (34%) having received one dose.

Even as the city struggles to get as many New Yorkers vaccinated as possible, the spread of COVID-19 has come to a near halt.

Sixteen areas of New York City didn’t log a single COVID-19 case between June 10-16, while during the same period, 27 other neighborhoods had only one reported infection. Approximately 151 areas had fewer than 10 new cases of the virus.

Only one part of New York City had a 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate above 2%: the South Jamaica/South Ozone Park section of Queens (11436), which had a 2.04% rate and nine new confirmed cases. Two Bronx areas had positivity rates above 1.5%: Hunts Point (10474, 1.91%, 4 new cases) and Mott Haven/Port Morris (10454, 1.66%, 14 new cases).

Corona/North Corona, Queens (11368) had the most number of new COVID-19 cases by volume over the past week, with 26 recorded infections and a 0.89% 7-day positivity rate, followed by Cypress Hills/East New York, Brooklyn (11208), which had 22 cases and a 0.98% positivity rate. They were the only two ZIP codes in the five boroughs with 20 or more new COVID-19 infections during the period.