Dr. Hazel Dukes, 92, remembered as long-time champion of civil rights in NY

Dr. Hazel Dukes, a towering champion of civil rights in New York who dedicated more than seven decades to advancing racial diversity, equity, and inclusion, died on Saturday at the age of 92.

An unyielding commitment to justice defined her life’s work. She understood that real change required linking business, government, and social causes, ensuring that civil rights were not merely a discussion but an actionable agenda.

Public officials and community leaders mourned her passing, remembering her as a fearless advocate who shaped generations of leadership.

Mayor Eric Adams honored “Ma” Dukes as a “trusted advisor, a cherished friend, and a guiding light during some of my most challenging times.”

“I will remember Ma Dukes for her remarkable ability to bring people together,” said Adams. “Whether in times of crisis or celebration, she could fill a room with her commanding presence yet make everyone feel heard and valued. Her wisdom, compassion, and straight-talking spirit made her a mother figure not just to me, but to several generations of leaders and community members throughout our city who were her ‘children.’”

In tribute to her life of service, Mayor Adams ordered all city buildings’ flags to be lowered to half-mast.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was at Dukes’ beside “during her final days.” Dukes administered the oath of office to Hochul during her January 2023 inauguration.

“She called me her daughter. That means the world to me,” Hochul said in a tribute posted on X (formerly Twitter). “Her contributions to making our state and our country more just, more equitable and more fair are impacts that will long endure after her passing.”

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo called Dukes “a great pioneer and warrior for social and racial justice,” adding that “America has lost one of the greats.”

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins emphasized the depth of her impact on the Empire State:

“Her leadership, integrity, and steadfast commitment to advancing civil rights have left an indelible mark on both New York State and the nation,” Stewart-Cousins said. “Hazel’s legacy is one of inspiration and will continue to guide and motivate us as we work toward a more just and equitable society.”

Reverend Al Sharpton, a longtime friend and fellow activist with Dukes as part of the National Action Network, reflected on their shared journey.

“I’m saddened to hear of the passing of my true friend, sister, and friend for more than 40 years, Hazel Dukes,” Sharpton said. “She was a force of nature for justice and an activist of the highest order. She made a difference, and we will forever be indebted to her. I spoke to her by phone just two days ago. We will never have another Hazel Dukes, but I am grateful that we had this one.”

Born Hazel Nell Dukes on March 17, 1932, in Montgomery, AL, she initially aspired to become a teacher. She enrolled at Alabama State Teachers College in 1949 before relocating to New York City with her parents in 1955, setting the stage for her lifelong advocacy.

Dukes earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Adelphi University in Garden City, LI, later completing postgraduate studies at Queens College. Her education laid the foundation for a career that would bridge activism, politics, and policy.

Her affiliations reflected the breadth of her influence. Dukes was the former President of the Metro-Manhattan Links Chapter, a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and a trustee of the State University of New York and Stillman College. She also played a critical role in the National Council of Negro Women, Inc., the National Black Leadership Commission on AIDS, Inc., and the New York State Commission on African American History.

As president of the Hazel N. Dukes & Associates Consultant Firm, she specialized in public policy, health, and diversity. Her impact reached far beyond her firm, as she held leadership roles in organizations dedicated to racial and social justice.

Dr. Dukes was a longtime member of the Assembly of Prayer Baptist Church in Roslyn, LI, where she served as executive assistant to the pastor, a member of the Board of Trustees, and an Adult Sunday School teacher. Faith was central to her activism, grounding her fight for equality in a deep spiritual commitment.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she was also a member of the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Equity Task Force, ensuring marginalized communities had equitable access to life-saving vaccines.