El Correo NY rebrands to Noticia New York City, launches new website

El Correo NY, the beloved Spanish-language newspaper published by Schneps Media and serving the New York City area, has undergone a rebranding — and is now known as Noticia New York City.

Noticia New York City will continue to provide the same high-quality local news and entertainment content that El Correo has been known for since its founding in 2003. The name change reflects the unified mission between El Correo and Noticia LI, which was founded in 1991 and acquired by Schneps Media in 2018.

In addition to the latest local news, and interviews with the most respected voices in the Hispanic community, Noticia New York City will feature a variety of topics of importance to our readers in monthly sections such as education, business, and family.

“We are very excited to announce the rebranding of our beloved El Correo to Noticia,” said Silvana Diaz, Publisher of Noticia New York City and Long Island. “This is a major step forward to uniting Schneps Media’s Spanish-language publications and digital media channels under one name and one mission. Noticia, a legacy name and trusted source of news and information for the Latino community on Long Island for over 30 years now shares its name in the NYC area.”

Noticia New York City will continue to be available in print in newspaper boxes throughout areas of the highest concentration of Hispanic population in the Five Boroughs, and available online at NoticiaNY.com at any time. You can also follow our social media channels @noticianewyork.