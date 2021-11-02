Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The polls finally closed in the 2021 citywide elections after early and Election Day voters cast their ballots on who will run New York City for the next four years.

As expected, numerous media outlets have called the mayoral race for the Democratic nominee, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, who easily bested his Republic rival, Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa. Adams is projected to replace the term-limited Bill de Blasio on Jan. 1 as New York City’s 110th mayor.

Democrats were also big winners in citywide contests. Public Advocate Jumaane Williams cruised to re-election, while Brooklyn City Council Member Brad Lander won the right to succeed the term-limited Scott Stringer as City Comptroller.

History was also made in Manhattan Tuesday, as voters elected Alvin Bragg as the first Black Manhattan district attorney in history.

All 51 City Council seats and five Borough Presidents are on the line, and there are some surprising results in some Queens and Brooklyn races. For results of the local City Council and borough president races, visit QNS.com for Queens, BrooklynPaper.com for Brooklyn and bxtimes.com for the Bronx.

Watch this space for the citywide returns and reports on Manhattan races below (projected winners, as called by multiple media outlets, have a √ in front of their names).

Stay tuned to amNY.com and PoliticsNY.com for additional reports from campaign parties as well.

Citywide races

Mayor

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: √-Eric Adams 605,291 (66.94%)

REPUBLICAN/INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE: Curtis Sliwa 244,081 (26.99%)

SCANNERS REPORTED: 92.92%

Public Advocate

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: √-Jumaane Williams 598,810 (68.47%)

REPUBLICAN/SAVE OUR CITY CANDIDATE: Dr. Devi Nampiaparampil 201,103 (22.99%)

SCANNERS REPORTED: 92.92%

Comptroller

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: √-Brad Lander 603,983 (69.5%)

REPUBLICAN/SAVE OUR CITY CANDIDATE: Daby Benjamine 196,772 (22.64%)

SCANNERS REPORTED: 92.92%

Local races

Manhattan borough president

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: √-Mark Levine 181,401 (84.55%)

REPUBLICAN/CONSERVATIVE/SAVE OUR CITY CANDIDATE: Louis Puliafito 28,714 (13.38%)

SCANNERS REPORTED: 92.55%

Manhattan district attorney

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: √-Alvin Bragg 171,674 (83.21%)

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: Thomas Kenniff 34,318 (16.63%)

SCANNERS REPORTED: 92.55%

City Council District 1

(Battery Park City, Civic Center, Chinatown, Financial District, Little Italy, the Lower East Side, NoHo, SoHo, South Street Seaport, South Village, TriBeCa & Washington Square)

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: √-Christopher Marte 15,055 (71.41%)

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: Jacqueline Toboroff 2,945 (13.97%)

INDEPENDENT NY CANDIDATE: Maud Maron 3,041 (14.42%)

SCANNERS REPORTED: 98.5%

City Council District 2

(East Village, Gramercy Park, Kips Bay, Lower East Side, Murray Hill, Rose Hill)

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: √-Carlina Rivera (incumbent) 15,061 (80.19%)

INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE: Juan Pagan 1,598 (8.51%)

NEIGHBORHOOD CANDIDATE: Allie Ryan 2,034 (10.83%)

SCANNERS REPORTED: 89.21%

City Council District 3

(Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, Greenwich Village, West SoHo, Hudson Square, Times Square, Garment District, Flatiron, Upper West Side)

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: √-Erik Bottcher

Bottcher ran unopposed and will succeed outgoing Speaker Corey Johnson as the area’s representative in the City Council.

City Council District 4

(Upper East Side, Carnegie Hill, Yorkville, Central Park South, Midtown East, Times Square, Koreatown, Stuyvesant Town and Peter Cooper Village, Waterside Plaza, Tudor City, Turtle Bay, Murray Hill, Sutton Place)

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: √-Keith Powers (incumbent) 17,875 (73.91%)

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: David Kasavis 6,275 (25.95%)

SCANNERS REPORTED: 94.71%

City Council District 5

(Upper East Side’s Yorkville, Lenox Hill, Carnegie Hill, Roosevelt Island, Midtown East, Sutton Place, El Barrio in East Harlem)

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: √-Julie Menin 18,647 (74.22%)

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: Mark Foley 6,390 (25.43%)

SCANNERS REPORTED: 92.21%

City Council District 6

(Central Park, Lincoln Square, Upper West Side, Clinton)

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: √-Gale Brewer 25,720 (86.6%)

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: Nancy Sliwa 3,835 (12.91%)

SCANNERS REPORTED: 85.55%

City Council District 7

(Manhattan Valley, Manhattanville, Morningside Heights, Hamilton Heights)

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: √-Shaun Abreu 18,250 (88.75%)

BLACK LIVES MATTER CANDIDATE: Jomo Manual Williams 684 (3.33%)

BLACK WOMEN LEAD CANDIDATE: Carmen Quinones 1,507 (7.33%)

SCANNERS REPORTED: 99%

City Council District 8

(El Barrio/East Harlem, Mott Haven, Highbridge, Concourse, Longwood, Port Morris)

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: √-Diana Ayala (incumbent)

Ayala ran unopposed and was re-elected to her seat.

City Council District 9

(Central Harlem, Morningside Heights, Upper West Side, East Harlem)

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: √-Kristin Richardson Joy 20,031 (93.87%)

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: Alphesus Marcus 1,226 (5.75%)

SCANNERS REPORTED: 90.42%

City Council District 10

(Washington Heights, Inwood, Marble Hill)

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: √-Carmen De La Rosa 16,404 (85.72%)

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: Edwin de La Cruz 2,543 (13.29%)

SCANNERS REPORTED: 99%