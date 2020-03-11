New York’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade officially postponed over coronavirus concerns

BY TODD MAISEL AND ROBERT POZARYCKI After marching in sunshine and in shadow every March for more than 250 years, this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Manhattan has officially been postponed due to fears about the spread of the coronavirus. Governor Andrew Cuomo made it official with a late Wednesday night announcement. The parade is not cancelled, but merely postponed. No makeup date has been set, according to Sean Lane, the chair of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Celebration Committee. Cuomo said the decision came after several conversations with committee members. The postponement is being done as a precaution. It’s feared that the coronavirus could rapidly spread among the millions who normally attend the parade.

“Following those conversations, I recommended and the parade’s leadership agreed to postpone this year’s parade due to the high density and the large volume of marchers and spectators who attend,” the governor said in a statement. “While I know the parade organizers did not make this decision lightly, public health experts agree that one of the most effective ways to contain the spread of the virus is to limit large gatherings and close contacts, and I applaud the parade’s leadership for working cooperatively with us. While the risk to New Yorkers remains low and we want to avoid social and economic disruptions, we have an obligation to take action to contain the spread of this virus.”

“We thank Governor Cuomo for his decisive leadership in this challenging time,” Lane added. “We look forward to celebrating the 259th St. Patrick’s Day Parade with the entire city of New York at a later date.”

For much of Wednesday, it wasn’t clear whether the parade would go on amid the ongoing epidemic. The St. Patrick’s Day Parade dates back to colonial period; it has marched on through some of the city’s greatest crises — the American Revolution, the Civil War, two world wars, the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1920, the Great Depression and just six months after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.