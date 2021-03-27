Another act of hate: Bigot berates and menaces Asian woman in Midtown | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The sickening string of hate crimes targeting Asian New Yorkers continued Friday in Midtown, with a shameful bigot menacing a senior woman on the street, police reported.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is now looking for the bigot behind the incident which occurred at about 4 p.m. on March 26 in front of 250 West 40th St., across from The New York Times Tower.

Police said the perpetrator approached the 65-year-old Asian woman and began making hateful statements toward her. He then waved an unidentified object at her, which authorities said made her fearful of her own safety.

Cops said the suspect, who was seen pushing a stroller full of junk, fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim managed to snap a cellphone picture of the perpetrator as he fled.

The incident was first reported to the NYPD Midtown South Precinct. The victim did not suffer physical injury.

Police described the suspect as a man with a medium build and medium complexion standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with a balding head and a beard. He was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a dark checkered coat, blue jeans and black and brown sneakers.

The suspect also had a blue surgical mask pulled down below his chin.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.