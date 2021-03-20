NYC SHOOTINGS: Brooklyn man takes bullet to groin, man shot during Inwood robbery | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives are investigating two separate, non-fatal shootings in Brooklyn and Manhattan on Friday night that left two men injured.

The most painful of the two incidents happened in Brooklyn, where a 38-year-old man was shot in the groin at the corner of Dorchester Road and East 21st Street in Flatbush at about 11:25 p.m. on March 19.

Police sources did not immediately have information about a possible motive for the shooting, or a description of the possible suspect. Officers from the 70th Precinct, however, recovered a black .45-caliber automatic pistol from the crime scene.

EMS units rushed the victim to Kings County Medical Center, where he’s being treated for an injury not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in the case, police sources said.

Up in the Inwood section of Manhattan, law enforcement sources said, a man was shot during an apparent robbery attempt in front of 4776 Broadway at about 9:19 p.m. on March 19.

Cops said the 34-year-old victim was brought to Harlem Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left leg. He’s expected to make a recovery.

Police are looking for four suspects, described as Hispanic men, who were seen fleeing the location after the shooting inside a gray, four-door BMW sedan.

Meanwhile, the NYPD needs the public’s help in finding the suspect who shot a 37-year-old man following a dispute in Harlem earlier this month.

The NYPD released on Friday night images of the suspect sought for the shooting that occurred at 9:30 p.m. on March 8 in front of a location on Lenox Avenue.

According to police sources, the victim and shooter got into an altercation for reasons that were not disclosed. The beef turned bloody, cops said, when the gunman pulled out a handgun and started firing at the victim, striking him in the legs.

The shooter then took off on foot in an unknown direction, authorities said.

According to police, the victim managed to walk into Harlem Hospital early the following morning, March 9, for treatment of his injuries. He was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding either of these cases is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.