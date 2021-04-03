Busy bank robber hits five Manhattan locations in a week, with mixed results | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops in Manhattan are looking for a prolific bank robber who made bids to swipe cash from five Uptown locations this week — to very mixed results.

On Friday night, the NYPD released a photo and a video of the suspect, just hours after his two most recent robbery attempts on the Upper West Side.

At about 11:02 a.m. on April 2, police said, the perpetrator visited a Capitol One Bank located at 175 West 72nd Street, approached a bank teller and presented a demand note. But cops said he quickly abandoned his bid and fled empty-handed when the teller asked to see his ID.

Five minutes later, law enforcement sources said, the crook walked over to the Bank of America at 2077 Broadway and handed over another demand note to a teller. This time, the teller complied, and the perpetrator walked out of the bank with an undetermined amount of money.

Earlier in the week, authorities noted, the robber began his streak when he visited the Chase bank at 2824 Broadway on the Upper West Side at about 1 p.m. on March 30. After handing a demand note to the teller, cops said, the perpetrator received an unannounced sum of money, then fled the scene.

Cops said the bandit made two failed bids for bucks at banks in Hamilton Heights and the Upper West Side on April Fool’s Day.

At about 1:45 p.m. on April 1, police reported, the perpetrator tried to use a demand note to steal cash at at a Chase bank at 3515 Broadway in Hamilton Heights, but fled after the teller refused his request.

Nearly an hour later, at 2:25 p.m. on April 1, the bandit’s bid for bucks was also rebuffed by a bank employee at a Chase location at 2099 Broadway on the Upper West Side.

Following the second April 1 robbery attempt, the perpetrator was captured on camera apparently taking a breather inside a stairwell inside the Bloomingdales Outlet store at 2085 Broadway.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.