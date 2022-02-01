‘Ghost gun’ maker and right-wing extremist fan from East Village gets four years in prison

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A judge ordered an admitted “ghost gun” manufacturer in the East Village to serve the next four years behind bars, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Kurt Therkelsen, 40, had pleaded guilty back in December 2021 to a third-degree criminal possession of a weapon charge following his arrest a year prior based on a investigation by the FBI-NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force.

According to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Therkelsen had also expressed support for the right-wing extremist group known as the “Boogaloo Boys,” an anti-government militia known for wearing Hawaiian shirts and camouflage whose members have also expressed a desire to launch a civil war.

Bragg said Therkelsen purchased online the parts to assemble two 9 mm ghost pistols out of the First Avenue Airbnb dwelling where he resided on the day of his arrest, Dec. 15, 2020.

“The internet provides a simple workaround to important gun tracing measures. With a few clicks, you can purchase the components for untraceable firearms, and have them delivered to your doorstep,” Bragg said in a Feb. 1 statement. “Combatting gun violence in our city is my top priority as district attorney, and ceasing the flow of ghost guns is a crucial piece of that puzzle.”

Based on an investigation, the FBI-NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force raided the residence where Therkelsen was staying on Dec. 15, 2020. In doing so, they recovered the two ghost gun pistols, which were fitted with Polymer80 frames, which lacked serial numbers. Agents also recovered 11 high capacity magazines, four additional frames and other gun parts, ammunition and the tools needed to assemble the guns.

During the raid, police also recovered bulletproof body arm and a shirt that read, “Kill cops.” Police also found numerous text messages on Therkelsen’s phone in which he proffered support for the Boogaloo Boys.

The two ghost guns seized during the search were found to be operable. Detectives learned that Therkelsen had bought the metal and plastic parts to build them through various online retailers, including eBay.