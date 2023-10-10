New interactive ‘Signs of Compassion’ art exhibit opens for one month at the United Nations

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A new art exhibition that is celebrating the beauty of sign language is open at the United Nations for one month.

From Oct. 10 through Nov. 10, the United Nations will host “Signs of Compassion,” a collection of animated photographs that celebrate American Sign Language. The exhibition was created in collaboration with Miggs Burroughs and Mark Yurkiw, both artists based in Connecticut.

“We are beyond thrilled to have this unique exhibition hosted by the United Nations. We hope to bring to light the beauty of sign language and Braille as a way of celebrating the need for compassion in the world,” said Burroughs. “We hope anyone who enjoys the exhibition, including those with disabilities, will come away feeling more compassion for their fellow humans.”

The exhibition will include 30 black-and-white animated photographs showcasing a diverse group of individuals using American Sign Language to sign out the 30 words of an Emily Dickinson poem. The people in the photographs are all of different backgrounds, ages, professions and abilities, and span from across the globe. The exhibition will also have a Braille version of the poem embossed upon two spinnable mantra wheels.

Entry to the exhibit is free to the public and is completely wheelchair accessible. The entrance at the United Nations is located at 1st Avenue between 45th and 46th Streets, and the exhibit is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday—Friday.

For more information, visit www.un.org/en/ exhibits/page/now-view.