Washington Square Park stabbing: Man injured in apparent marijuana deal gone bad, cops say

Detectives are questioning a person of interest connected to an early morning stabbing inside Washington Square Park on Monday.

Citing information obtained during a preliminary investigation, sources familiar with the case said, it’s believed the victim, a 31-year-old man, was attacked in an apparent marijuana deal that turned sour.

Law enforcement sources said the stabbing occurred inside the park, off the corner of Washington Square East and Waverly Place, in Greenwich Village at about 2:16 a.m. on Aug. 22.

According to police, two individuals approached the 31-year-old man as he walked through the park and offered to sell him weed.

After brief negotiations, sources familiar with the case said, the victim gave up and attempted to leave. At that point, cops said, one of the suspects pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the torso.

Officers from the 6th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

The person of interest was taken into custody at the park, police said, and brought to the 6th Precinct stationhouse for further questioning. Charges against the individual were pending.

The other person involved in the assault remains at large, police reported.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.