Homeless man in Chelsea shot dead near public housing complex: reports

Police in Chelsea are looking for the gunman who shot and killed a homeless man near a public housing complex on Sunday night.

Law enforcement sources said the 44-year-old male victim took a bullet to his head outside the Fulton Houses at 400 West 17th St. at about 9:34 p.m. on Nov. 27.

Officers from the 10th Precinct and NYPD PSA 4 made the gruesome discovery while responding to a 911 call about a person in need of assistance.

EMS rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification; citing investigators, WABC-TV reported that the victim is believed to have been homeless, and lived in a shelter on West 30th Street.

The motive and circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unknown at this time, according to authorities.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.