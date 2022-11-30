Quantcast
Manhattan

East Harlem man cuffed seven years after deadly shooting of Queens victim

East Harlem shooting
File photo/Lloyd Mitchell

Homicide detectives cuffed an East Harlem man more than seven years after he allegedly murdered a Queens resident in a triple shooting, police announced Wednesday.

Tyrell Lewis, 25, of Lexington Avenue faces murder charges for the June 6, 2015 murder of Anthony Fries, 18, of Van Wyck Expressway in Jamaica.

Fries and two others were shot inside a parking lot at the East River Houses public housing complex, in a parking lot near 430 East 105th St., at about 4:33 a.m. on June 6, 2015.

Officers from the 23rd Precinct, found Fries shot in the abdomen as well as a 30-year-old man who took a bullet to his right shoulder, and a 36-year-old man who suffered gunshot wounds to his right shoulder and abdomen.

EMS rushed Fries to Harlem Hospital, where he died a short time later. The two additional shooting victims were treated for their injuries at St. Luke’s Hospital.

Police sources did not provide information as to how Lewis was picked up, or how he was connected to the homicide.

