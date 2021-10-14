Suspect questioned in fatal shooting of man near East Harlem clinic

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives are questioning a male suspect connected to the shooting death of a 33-year-old man in front of a closed East Harlem clinic early Thursday morning, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the man was gunned down in front of the Adam Clayton Powell IV Health Clinic at 2367 2nd Ave. at about 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 14.

Officers from the 25th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call, found the victim with a bullet wound to the chest.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the victim was apparently shot following a dispute with the suspect. The reasons for the dispute are not yet known.

EMS rushed him to nearby Harlem Hospital, where he died. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Not long after the shooting, officers picked up the male suspect near the crime scene, law enforcement sources said. He was taken into custody for further questioning.

Charges against the individual are pending the results of the ongoing investigation, police said.