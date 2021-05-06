Queens man cuffed for gunning down Doordash worker during East Harlem robbery

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives picked up a Queens man Thursday on charges that he gunned down a Doordash deliveryman during a botched robbery in East Harlem more than a month ago.

Douglas Young, 38, whose last known address is on Francis Lewis Boulevard in Queens Village, was arrested early on the morning of May 6 at a shelter in the vicinity of Lenox Avenue and East 112th Street in Harlem.

Young was subsequently charged with the murder of Francisco Villalva, 29, of East 108th Street in East Harlem, who was killed on March 29 during the apparent robbery attempt inside Poor Richard’s Playground, near the corner of East 107th Street and 3rd Avenue.

Officers from the 23rd Precinct found Villalva unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to his torso, on the playground’s basketball court at about 11:39 p.m. on March 29.

Law enforcement sources said Villalva had, moments earlier, completed a Doordash delivery when Young allegedly attempted to rob him, and wound up shooting the victim in the process.

EMS units rushed Villalva to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police sources did not disclose how detectives were able to link Young to the crime. Young was charged on May 6 with two counts of murder, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and a single robbery count.