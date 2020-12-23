Two men take bullets during violent East Village home invasion: police | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Twin brothers were shot and wounded during an apparent home invasion in the East Village at a public housing complex on Tuesday night, police reported.

Cops rushed to a 911 call about the incident at around 9:50 p.m. on Dec. 22 inside a 14th floor apartment within the Lillian Wald Houses at 940 East 4th Walk.

At approximately 9:50 pm on Tuesday night, police responded to an emergency call after a group of men knocked on an apartment door and began shooting at a family of brothers inside of the New York City Housing Authority’s Lillian Wald complex.

Three men were injured during the attack, the twin 29-year-olds sustained gunshot wounds. One man was shot in the hip while the second sustained a bullet injury to his pelvis.

The youngest brother, a 26-year-old man was struck across the head with an unknown object.

All three individuals were rushed to Bellevue Hospital. The victims are in stable condition, police reported.

Cops are now searching for three men who were seen fleeing in an unknown direction following the incident.

NYPD cruisers were seen circling the area in search of suspects while the entrance to 940 East 4th Walk swiftly became a revolving door of officers and detectives.

At this time, police sources can not provide a description of the suspects or a motive behind the invasion.

Officers from the 9th Precinct canvassed the area, but no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.