Video shows creep who robbed and sexually assaulted woman in East Village apartment building

Police need the public’s help in finding the suspect who sexually assaulted and robbed a young woman inside an East Village apartment building early Saturday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the creep attacked the 23-year-old woman inside the lobby of her apartment building in the vicinity of Saint Marks Place and 1st Avenue at about 5 a.m. on Feb. 12.

According to authorities, the perpetrator sexually assaulted the victim, then removed her purse, which contained her wallet and camera. He then fled the location and was last seen heading southbound on foot along 1st Avenue.

The incident was reported to the 9th Precinct. The victim sought treatment at a local hospital for injuries she suffered in the attack, including a swollen lip and lacerations to her mouth. She’s listed in stable condition.

The creep is shown on security camera footage that police released Sunday morning walking in the vicinity of the location. He’s pictured wearing a black-and-white jacket over a yellow-and-black checkered shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.