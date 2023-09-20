Harlem senior man shot dead on street corner; suspect still at large, police say

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A senior man was shot dead in Harlem on Wednesday morning, and police are busy seeking the suspect who pulled the trigger.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting occurred at 11:19 a.m. on Sept. 20 near the corner of West 142nd Street and Lenox Avenue.

Officers from the 32nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the 65-year-old male victim with a bullet wound to his chest.

EMS rushed him to nearby Harlem Hospital in critical condition; he later succumbed to his injuries. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Police sources said the motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation.

Through Sept. 17, the 32nd Precinct reported seven homicides so far in 2023, up by one from the same period last year, according to the most recent CompStat report. Shooting incidents, however, are down in the command by 12.5% this year, from 24 last year to 21 in 2023.

As for Wednesday’s homicide, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation. The NYPD had a vague description of the suspected shooter, a male who was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and gray pants, and fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.