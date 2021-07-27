Young man fatally shot during dispute on Harlem street: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives are looking for the gunman who shot and killed a 19-year-old man during a fight in Harlem on Monday night.

Police said the victim was gunned down at the corner of West 141st Street and 8th Avenue at about 9:47 p.m. on July 26.

Officers from the 32nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the victim with a bullet wound to his torso.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police learned that the victim had gotten into an argument with the unknown male suspect for reasons that remain unknown at this time.

The words turned deadly, law enforcement sources said, when the suspect opened fire on the victim. After firing the fatal shot, the gunman boarded a motorcycle that fled in an unknown direction.

EMS units rushed the victim to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.