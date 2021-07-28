Bronx man cuffed in connection to two deaths in the same night in Harlem

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx man was arrested in connection to the deaths of two men who were killed less than an hour apart in Harlem in May.

Jermaine Shaw, 27, of Rogers Place, was arrested in connection to the death of 31-year-old Corey Brown.

At 2:58 a.m. on May 28, police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at the corner of West 151st Street and Macombs Place. Upon arrival, officers were informed that Brown had been shot in the upper right leg at the location and taken to Harlem Hospital via private means. Brown was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A second victim was linked in connection to this incident. At 2:46 a.m. that same day, 24-year-old Jordan Exum was stabbed in his left hip during a physical altercation at West 151st Street and 8th Avenue. Exum was taken to Harlem Hospital by EMS, where he was pronounced dead.

Shaw is believed to be connected to the deaths of both victims. He was arrested on July 26 and charged with murder. The investigation remains ongoing.