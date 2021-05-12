Subway crook rips cash out of man’s pocket at Metrocard machine on Lower East Side

Images of the suspect who robbed a man at the Grand Street subway station in Manhattan on May 8, 2021.

Police need the public’s help in finding the latest subway criminal: a thief who attacked and stole cash from a 75-year-old man at a Lower East Side subway station.

Law enforcement sources said the victim attempted to make a purchase at a MetroCard machine inside the mezzanine of the Grand Street station on the B/D line at about 1 p.m. on May 8 when the suspect made his move for money.

According to authorities, the crook reached into the victim’s pants pocket and attempted to grab a wad of cash. Having noticed the attempt, the victim then grabbed the perpetrator’s hand in an attempt to stop him.

Seconds later, cops said, the suspect swiftly yanked about $450 in cash out of the man’s pants pocket, tearing it in the process. The crook then fled from the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 5th Precinct and the NYPD Transit Bureau responded to the incident. The victim reported minor leg pain, but refused medical attention.

On May 11, the NYPD released video footage of the crook fleeing out of the Grand Street station. He’s shown wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.