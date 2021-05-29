Suspect sought for fatal stabbing at Lower East Side skating park

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police continue to seek the suspect who stabbed a 27-year-old man to death inside a Lower East Side park on Friday morning.

Law enforcements sources said the victim was discovered on the pavement inside the LES Coleman Skate Park, near the corner of Monroe and Pike Streets, at about 7:42 a.m. on May 28.

According to police sources, a school bus driver spotted the injured victim and called 911 for assistance.

Officers from the 5th Precinct found the wounded victim, who had been stabbed multiple times about the body. A homemade sharp object was also located near the victim, sources familiar with the investigation said.

Paramedics rushed the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The NYPD withheld the victim’s identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation. No information was available about a possible suspect description, or a motive for the killing.

Anyone with information about the case can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.