NBA player Kevin Porter Jr. arraigned for alleged assault of WNBA girlfriend, history of abuse allegations emerge

NBA star Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested in Manhattan on Monday for allegedly brutally beating his girlfriend.

NBA Star Kevin Porter Jr. was arraigned in criminal court on Tuesday for allegedly pummeling his girlfriend in a Midtown hotel room early Monday morning.

The grisly details of the alleged assault were disclosed before a judge on Sept. 12, with the Houston Rockets guard being accused of punching and choking Kysre Gondrezick, his girlfriend and a former WNBA player.

According to court documents, Porter purportedly beat Gondrezick inside of their room at the Millennium Hilton Hotel. He allegedly punched her repeatedly in the face and body, leaving Gondrezick with a sizable laceration across her cheek.

Porter then apparently choked her, with the assault only ending when she fled. The complaint also states that Gondrezick’s arm was left numb, and she suffered a fractured vertebra.

Porter was cuffed just before 7 a.m. Monday and charged with assault and strangulation.

However, according to a prosecution attorney, Porter has a history of abuse. He allegedly rammed his car into Gondrezick’s vehicle during a separate dispute. Porter’s lawyer, however, contested some of the claims, accusing Gondrezick of being uncooperative and the accusations of not accurately reflecting what took place.

The Houston Rockets guard was released on $75,000 bond and was not deemed a flight risk. Gondrezick was granted a limited order of protection against Porter.

He is expected to appear in court again on Oct. 16. The NBA said that it is reviewing the case.