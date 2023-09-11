NBA star Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested in Manhattan on Monday for allegedly brutally beating his girlfriend.

NBA star Kevin Porter Jr. walked out of a Manhattan police precinct in handcuffs Monday after being charged for allegedly beating his girlfriend at hotel earlier that morning.

Porter Jr., 23, who plays as a guard for the Houston Rockets, allegedly attacked his partner, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, at around 6:45 a.m. on Sept. 11 at a Midtown hotel, according to police sources.

Cops received a 911 call shortly after the incident and responded to the Millennium Hilton Hotel and said they discovered Gondrezick with a laceration to the right side of her face.

However, according to those with knowledge of the incident, the female basketball player also suffered more serious injuries, such as a broken vertebrae and a neck injury. The attack apparently occurred after the pair had spent the night out together.

While Gondrezick was rushed to a nearby hospital, Porter Jr. was arrested for the alleged assault, police said. He was questioned at the 17th Precinct before being arrested and taken to central booking by cops on Monday afternoon.

The NBA player remained silent as he was placed in the back of a police vehicle, and transported downtown for arraignment.

Porter Jr. is charged with assault and strangulation. He was previously arrested in November 2020 on a weapons-related charge in Ohio while he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, but was not indicted.

Following that encounter, and a locker room outburst, Porter Jr. was traded to the Houston Rockets.

amNewYork Metro reached out to the Houston Rockets for comment and is awaiting a response.