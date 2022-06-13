Sabrina Ionescu already making Liberty history with multiple triple-doubles

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu made history Sunday against the Chicago Sky, being the first player in WNBA history to have recorded multiple triple-doubles in three quarters. Despite losing to the Sky 88-86, Ionescu’s historic achievement shows that she’s the one to watch on the court.

“She did a fantastic job,” Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello said. “She’s a great player out there and she’s going to get better and better. She showed a lot of character in how she started the year and is persistent in her effort and execution.”

Ionescu scored a total of 27 points, had 13 rebounds, and added 12 assists and only two turnovers. The Liberty guard also had a 50% three-point field goal percentage, making her historic night impossible to go unnoticed. However, Ionescu is still hungry to get her team back on track to win more games.

“The level of urgency stays the same no matter what opponent or a stat sheet says,” Ionescu said. “At the end of the day we’re trying to get wins, that’s every single game every team is hungry for wins the urgency is there every single game, and we have to get the next one.”

With this loss behind them the Liberty set eyes on their second matchup against the Washington Mystics. Having already won the first time against them 74-70, the Liberty may be in good shape to pull off their sixth win of the season.

If Ionescu performs the way that she did in Sunday’s game, she will be able to further her presence in the league as the one to watch for. However, she’s still going to need some assistance from her players like Natasha Howard, Rebecca Allen, and Stefaine Dolson.

If any or all of these key players could step up and help Ionescu on Thursday, they can also help better the team’s chances of not only winning this game but their playoff eligibility.

