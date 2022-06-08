Quantcast
Liberty

Enraged Topless Protestors air their disgust during WNBA Game

Protests didn't stop the Liberty from beating the Lynx by 19 on Tuesday
FILE – New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) looks to pass against the Connecticut Sun in the first half during a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in New York. The New York Liberty are a work in progress. When coach Sandy Brondello took over the team this year she knew that it would take some time for the players to gel on the court. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

A group of topless protesters rushed on the court during the WNBA game between the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx at Barclays Center on Tuesday night. 

FILE – New York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello directs the Liberty against the Connecticut Sun in the first half during a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in New York. The New York Liberty are a work in progress. When coach Sandy Brondello took over the team this year she knew that it would take some time for the players to gel on the court. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

The protestors stormed the court with signs that supported the Roe v. Wade.

They also come weeks after news of the US Supreme Court’s potential overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion ruling.

The organization, Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights took credit with pictures following the game saying in a tweet “This was the audience we wanted. We aren’t protesting to change the hearts & minds of woman-hating fascists. No. We are calling on those who can stop the overturning of #RoeVWade: THE MILLIONS of ppl who support #abortionrights. YOU! No business as usual. Shut the country down!”

The women who protested on the court were escorted out by security, but no charges were filed by the NYPD. 

Other Protests in Sports

The Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights group also made themselves known in the Mets-Dodgers series over the weekend in Los Angeles. 

Other protests have happened on the basketball court as well. A playoff game between the Grizzlies and Timberwolves was paused after a woman had chained herself to the basket. 

The French Open also had a protestor tie herself to the net before security removed her. 

The unrest did not stop New York Liberty were able to blow out the Minnesota Lynx 88-69. Their next game is against the Indiana Fever on Friday.

For more New York Liberty coverage, visit amNY.com

About the Author

Nick Faria

Nick Faria is a Sports Reporter for Tailgate Sports and Schneps Media. Nick has over seven years of reporting experience covering the NY Islanders, NY Jets, NY Mets and Philadelphia Eagles. A 2x Associated Press Award Winning Reporter, Nick’s previous stops were at ESPN, CBS Sports and 88.7 WRHU.

