Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu selected to start in WNBA All-Star Game

Sabrina Ionescu will make her WNBA All-Star Game debut next month in Chicago and the New York Liberty star will be a starter in the annual event.

Ionescu has blossomed into one of New York’s best players this season and has been averaging 16.7 points per game for the Liberty his year, which is 11th in the league in scoring. Additionally, she has recorded 6.1 assists per game and 6.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 44.1% from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc.

“We’re all very proud to have Sabrina represent our team at All-Star,” Liberty Head Coach Sandy Brondello said in a statement. “Her development throughout the season has been impressive, and her ability to contribute to all phases of the game is among the very best in this league.”

Ionescu recorded her second consecutive double-double on Wednesday night in the Liberty’s 81-77 win over the Connecticut Sun. She finished the night with 11 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists.

Last week the rising star became the youngest player in WNBA history to record multiple career triple-doubles at the age of 24 years old.

“It was obviously an honor to be named a starter,” Ionescu said. “Obviously thankful for my teammates, my coaches, everyone that’s put me in the position to be able to get to that level. But obviously, there’s a lot more work to do. I’m just focused on continuing to get wins with this team. Obviously, really honored to be able to accomplish this particularly after being injured and having to fight back, but all in all, I’m definitely going to soak it in and appreciate the fact that I’m amongst great players.”

The Liberty struggled out of the gate this season, but have started to turn their fortunes around in June. They’ve now gone 6-4 in their last 10 games and are 4.5 games back of the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Sue Bird, Sylvia Fowles, Candace Parker, Nneka Ogwumike, Breanna Stewart, A’ja Wilson, Jonquel Jones, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young were also named starters for the game. Britteny Griner was also selected as an honorary starter.

“During each season of Brittney’s career in which there has been an All-Star Game, she has been selected as an All-Star,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. “It is not difficult to imagine that if BG were here with us this season, she would once again be selected and would, no doubt, show off her incredible talents. So, it is only fitting that she be named as an honorary starter today and we continue to work on her safe return to the U.S.”

The WNBA All-Star Game will take place on July 10 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago at 1 p.m.