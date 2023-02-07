‘We wanted him to know what he did to that officer’: NYPD cuff shooting suspect with wounded cop’s handcuffs

Police brass formally announced the arrest of the man suspected of shooting an off-duty NYPD officer Tuesday while also revealing startling new information.

Chief of Detectives James Essig told amNewYork Metro that suspected shooter, 38-year-old Randy Jones, was brought to justice with the handcuffs belonging to the off-duty officer — Adeed Fayaz — he allegedly shot in a botched robbery, ensuring that the injured officer could make the arrest in spirit.

“They used the officer’s—Fayaz—handcuffs to cuff the suspect in that. We wanted him to know what he did to that officer—I think it sends a powerful message,” Chief Essig said.

Fayaz, a five-year police veteran, husband, and father of two, remains in Brookdale Hospital, where he continues to fight for his life. According to Essig, Fayaz and his brother-in-law met with Jones behind a McDonald’s at Linden Boulevard in Ruby Street in East New York on Feb. 4 in an attempt to purchase Honda Pilot via Facebook marketplace for $24,000. Jones apparently asked the two men if they were carrying a gun before suddenly grabbing the officer in a headlock and aiming the firearm at him.

“He points the gun at his head and demands money. Our officer states that he does not have the money, at which time the perpetrator points the firearm at the brother-in-law. Police officer Fayaz was able to break free, at which time the male fired, striking him in the head,” Essig said.

Jones allegedly continued firing as he fled the scene while Fayaz’s brother-in-law returned about six shots with his in-law’s gun. Police say Jones lived mere blocks away from where he committed the crime. Jones then purportedly attempted to evade capture by fleeing to Rockland County with his girlfriend along with several children. The Regional Fugitive Task Force tracked Jones to a hotel where he was hiding out with his girlfriend and five kids. The female was also arrested but was not charged, police said.

Jones was reportedly arrested in 2014 for strangulation, including two other arrests in Virginia in 2014 and 2015. When Jones was apprehended, Essig said he immediately requested a lawyer. Police have issued two warrants to be undertaken and changes remain pending. However, police say it is likely Jones will face attempted murder charges, and even further if the officer succumbs to his injuries.

Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell commented on the capture, stating it was a promise fulfilled to the officer’s immediate family and brothers and sisters in blue.

“Our officer—your officer named Adeed Fayaz, a 26-year-old married father of two young children—is in grave condition and is fighting for his life at this moment. Following this violent crime, the suspect immediately went on the run, fleeing to a Rockland County motel room. He fled, but he could not evade our reach. less than 46 hours later he was handcuffed by an NYPD detective assigned to the US Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force,” Sewell said.