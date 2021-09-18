Man cuffed for kicking woman down subway escalator in Brooklyn

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

NYPD detectives have arrested the suspect who allegedly kicked a woman down an escalator at a Brooklyn subway station earlier this month.

Police identified the attacker who fled the scene of the crime as 32-year-old Bradley Hill. Cops say he’s the suspect shown on video sending the 32-year-old woman dramatically tumbling down the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center subway escalator following a brief verbal argument on Sept. 9.

Sources close to the investigation say she asked Hill to say “excuse me” as he pushed by her. That apparently provoked the violent attack.

The unnamed woman suffered several cuts and bruises to various parts of her body and trauma to her left ankle, law enforcement sources said.

Hill, who resides in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, was nabbed by detectives less than a week later in his apartment at 7:40 p.m. on Sept. 17, and was later charged with assault and attempted assault.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea thanked detectives via Twitter for bringing Hill to justice, with a statement beside surveillance footage of the incident that read: “My thanks to everyone for their diligent work during this investigation.”