BREAKING: Three-alarm Brooklyn fire at residence leaves at least seven firefighters injured

At least seven firefighters and two residents were injured during a three-alarm Brooklyn fire that broke out at a home on Sunday afternoon.

Fire Department sources said the inferno ignited at about 1:39 p.m. on April 24 inside a residence at 108-26 Avenue N in Canarsie.

According to the FDNY, the fire was located within the peaked roof of the residence, but the flames quickly spread — prompting the third alarm called at 2:12 p.m.

More than 100 firefighters from 33 rushed to the scene. Published reports indicated seven smoke-eaters and two civilians were rushed to local hospitals; the FDNY dd not provide information about their conditions.

As of 4:35 p.m., firefighters were still working to bring the inferno under control.

Mayor Eric Adams has visited with some of the injured at Brookdale University Hospital, according to his press secretary, Fabien Levy. He was also briefed on the fire during a visit to the scene.

This is a developing story; check with amNY.com later for further updates.