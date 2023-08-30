Bloody Brooklyn attack leaves man shot and slashed in chest: cops

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Brooklyn detectives continue to search for two suspects who shot and slashed a man in a bloody attack Tuesday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources said the assault happened at about 4:48 p.m. on Aug. 29 in front of a grocery store at 1202 Bay Ridge Ave., at 12th Avenue, in Dyker Heights.

Officers from the 68th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the incident, found the 28-year-old male victim shot once in the torso. He also had a slash wound to his chest.

The circumstances leading up to the bloody attack are not yet known, sources familiar with the case said Wednesday morning.

EMS units rushed the victim to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Meanwhile, detectives are looking for the two perpetrators who were seen fleeing the location inside a gray Honda Accord. Both were described as men with medium complexions; no further descriptions of their appearance were available.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the assault can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Aug. 27, the 68th Precinct catalogued just two shootings so far this year, half of last year’s total at the same point, according to the latest NYPD CompStat report. Felony assaults, however, are up 28.4% year to date, with 95 incidents tallied this year; at the same point in 2022, just 74 assaults had been reported.