Police looking for suspect who shot woman in the Bronx

The suspect in the Bronx shooting.
Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Police are looking for the suspect who shot a woman in the Bronx on Sunday. 

According to the investigation, the 41-year-old woman was walking near 504 E. 180 St. in the West Bronx at around 10 p.m, when a man brandished a gun and shot towards another male — missing him, and striking the victim in the torso. 

The suspect ran off before police arrived, and paramedics rushed the victim to Saint Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing. 

Police described the suspect as a man with dark complexion, who was last seen wearing a camouflage baseball hat, heavy fur lined winter coat, camouflage shirt, camouflage pants, and tan boots.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.   

 

