Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Police & Fire

Man in Queens shot outside apartment building: cops

By Posted on
Qeens crime scene
FILE – A crime scene
File photo/Dean Moses

Queens cops are looking for the suspect who shot a man in front of an apartment building early on Sunday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the gun violence occurred at about 3:37 a.m. near the Hammels Houses at 81-03 Beach Channel Drive on the Rockaway Peninsula.

Officers from the 100th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about a shooting, found a 21-year-old man at the location with a gunshot wound to his right leg.

EMS rushed him to Jamaica Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

So far, police have yet to determine a motive for the shooting or a suspect’s description. No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Through May 26, the 100th Precinct reported three shootings year-to-date, one more than at the same point in 2023, according to the most recent CompStat report.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Related Articles

More from around NYC