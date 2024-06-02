Man in Queens shot outside apartment building: cops

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Queens cops are looking for the suspect who shot a man in front of an apartment building early on Sunday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the gun violence occurred at about 3:37 a.m. near the Hammels Houses at 81-03 Beach Channel Drive on the Rockaway Peninsula.

Officers from the 100th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about a shooting, found a 21-year-old man at the location with a gunshot wound to his right leg.

EMS rushed him to Jamaica Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

So far, police have yet to determine a motive for the shooting or a suspect’s description. No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Through May 26, the 100th Precinct reported three shootings year-to-date, one more than at the same point in 2023, according to the most recent CompStat report.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.